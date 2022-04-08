LawCall
Haleyville mayor warning drivers after skimmers detected at several gas stations

(KWTX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Haleyville issued a warning Friday after three different gas stations were targeted with skimmers.

The mayor says police are checking pumps throughout the city and that for the time being customers please pay for any gas purchases with a cashier inside the gas station and do not pay at the pump.

