Haleyville mayor warning drivers after skimmers detected at several gas stations

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Haleyville issued a warning Friday after three different gas stations were targeted with skimmers.

Please be aware that skimmers have targeted three gas stations in town that we have found; it is in no way the gas... Posted by Haleyville AL - Mayor's Office on Friday, April 8, 2022

The mayor says police are checking pumps throughout the city and that for the time being customers please pay for any gas purchases with a cashier inside the gas station and do not pay at the pump.

