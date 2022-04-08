LawCall
Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill

Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms...
Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms corresponding to to their sex at birth.

Governor Ivey released the following statement regarding the signing of the bill.

