Demand for at-home storm shelters increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During severe weather threats, you’ve heard WBRC’s First Alert Weather Team tell you many times to get into your safe space or to a shelter, and one local company said they are now seeing an increase in demand for at-home shelters.

Steve Swalley owns Vulcan Storm Shelters in Homewood, and he said they are getting more calls than ever from people wanting to know how quickly they can get an at-home shelter.

Swalley said demand is growing, with many of his customers calling because of the increase in severe weather lately. He said many callers are scared and have had previous bad experiences with weather. Vulcan Storm Shelters offers five different types of at-home shelters, but Swalley says they are seeing an increase in indoor and outdoor safe rooms.

“I see people that are my age that can’t go underground any longer,” he said. “They physically can’t do it or they can’t get their pets underground. So, we see people going to safe rooms in the house and safe rooms outside, which they are very safe.”

Swalley says all of his shelters are modeled after FEMA guidelines and tested with wind science research.

“We put them in closets, bedrooms, or garages,” Swalley said. “We can custom build anything now and these are modular shelters. We actually build them on site, they are very popular.”

Swalley said depending on the shelter you want… it can take anywhere from four to 16 weeks before it will be installed. But, he said that doesn’t mean you’re too late for this storm season. You can order all year round, because as we have seen before, storms can pop up in Alabama at any time.

