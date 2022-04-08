Birmingham leaders say improving city’s trash pick-up routine could also help with some flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders are working to improve litter and trash conditions through the city and leaders said this new equipment could also help prevent flooding in the streets.

Birmingham City Council approved spending seven million dollars to improve the trash pick-up routine for city residents and they said the new plan could also help improve chances for flooding on rainy days.

“It’s a process we probably should have gone to ten years ago,” Councilman Hunter Williams said. “The city of Birmingham does have an ordinance that requires residents to put trash in thrash cans. However, if you drive around, you’ll see people just putting bags of trash on the street, not in a trash can.”

No more bags on the side of the road, Birmingham City Council is spending the approved seven million surplus dollars on uniform trash cans for all city residents.

“Those uniform bins will be able to hold enough trash where residents can physically put it in there,” Williams said. “It will be assigned. It will have a serial number and geo locating equipment on it, so it will be specifically assigned to a specific residence.”

100 thousand new cans are on the way for all residents, and council also approved more than six hundred thousand dollars of surplus money on new public works trucks.

“Our public works crews will not have the ability anymore to go pick up random grocery bags or bags of trash out on the street,” Williams said. “It will be a much more uniform process.”

Williams said this will also help the litter problem throughout the city and that could help improve flooding issues.

“It is clogging our storm sewers,” Williams said.

The city’s inlets are built to handle twigs and debris, but not trash.

“It cannot handle is household trash or bulk trash,” Williams said. “It is very challenging for our public works to clean storm sewers when there is large debris in them. It requires public works crews to spend a great amount of time and resources in trying to get that stuff out of not just the inlets, but the piping itself underground.”

Williams said the new public works trucks have been ordered, but many are on backorder, so it will be some time before we see changes. The city will distribute the new cans in phases, by neighborhoods as they come in. Williams said it could at least be six months before everyone has a new can and the city has multiple new trucks.

