Barons kick off the 2022 season Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the eve of Opening Day for the Birmingham Barons!

Regions Field is officially back open for minor league baseball Friday.

The team got in a workout Thursday before the Trash Pandas come down I-65 Friday evening.

The Barons finished on top of the Double A South northern division last season, but didn’t make the playoffs.

Manager Justin Jirschele is entering his second season as manager of the club. He is eager to win a lot more ball games for Birmingham.

“We have some unfinished business,” Jirschele said. “Got a sour taste in our mouth from last year, I know me personally, I can’t wait to get out there and compete with these guys again.”

Some names to watch out for this season include Yoelqui Cespedes, the half brother of former Mets star Yoenis Cespedes, and Jose Rodriguez is back again after a stellar 2021 season where he smashed 14 homers.

First pitch is 7:05 p.m. Friday night.

