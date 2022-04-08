LawCall
Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation that would outlaw transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.

They also approved a separate measure that would require students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth, and to limit instruction of gender and sexual identity in early grades.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted in favor of the medication-ban measure Thursday by a 66-28 vote. It passed previously in the Senate.

Both bills now go to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Proponents argued the bills are needed to protect children. Opponents argued they do the opposite.

The bill makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to trans youth under 19.

