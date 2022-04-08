AAATC’s Chicken Piccata over Pasta

Ingredients:

6 jumbo chicken tenders, grilled

1 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup capers

1/4 cup sugar

1 Tbsp corn starch

12 oz. pasta, cooked

Directions:

Cook chicken and set aside. Combine stock, capers, sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and add corn starch mixed with 2 Tbsp water. It will thicken up the sauce. Place chicken over pasta and pour the sauce over the chicken. It is wonderful and easy!

