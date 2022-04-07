LawCall
White House SCOTUS Nomination Advisor reacts to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed Thursday by a vote of 53 yeas and 47 nays.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones said he spent quite a bit of time with Judge Jackson guiding her from the vetting process through her historic confirmation Thursday.

Throughout his political career, Doug Jones focused much of his work on issues of racial justice and equality.

This month, as the Supreme Court Sherpa, he helped to shepherd Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson through her confirmation.

“It was joyous, it was a long time,“ said Jones. “You know, a couple of hundred years, actually, to get a black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

As White House SCOTUS Nomination Advisor for Legislative Affairs, Jones was often spotted on Capitol Hill observing the confirmation hearings or sitting in on countless meetings.

He said the process wasn’t easy, citing the contentious questions Jackson received from some members of Congress and the current political climate.

“I think there were some that overstepped their bounds, that played more to the cameras and tweets and fundraising than they did for trying to figure out whether or not this justice or just this judge was qualified to be on the United States Supreme Court,” said Jones.

But in the end, he’s celebrating; the end of what he calls an “amazing journey; by a hard-working team and a “qualified and experienced” soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice.

Friday, Judge Jackson will join President Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House for an event marking her historic confirmation.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

