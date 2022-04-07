Wenonah High School students get a unique experience in the culinary arts industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Wenonah High School got a unique opportunity to learn from top industry leaders in the culinary arts, hospitality, and marketing industries.

Wenonah has an award-winning academy of hospitality and tourism program, which gives students the skills they need to land a job right after graduation.

The school partnered with the Birmingham Chapter of The Links Incorporated for what they call a “Virtual Immersion Experience” on careers in the food industry.

Graduating seniors got a chance to connect with industry professionals from Bravo’s Top Chef Amateur, the InterContinental Hotel Group, and the Kellogg Company.

They were able to ask questions and view culinary demonstrations to help them make informed choices about their future careers.

“It’s important to know what careers are available, and it’s a culinary class so, of course, we do on the culinary side the cooking, nutrition, and menu planning, but I think it’s also important to see some of the companies that offer a career in food manufacturing, hospitality, working in hotels. So, just I think the exposure is really important for our students,” said Culinary Teacher, Diann Pilgrim.

The students were also gifted goodie bags with treats, aprons, and recipes they can recreate at school and at home.

