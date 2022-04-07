Three injured, one critically in Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating after three people were injured in a four vehicle crash in Birmingham on April 6, 2022.

Authorities say this happened on I-59 South near Messer Highway. People say a 30-year-old man was critically injured and taken to the hospital, while two others suffered minor injuries. So far, no word on what caused this crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

