Striking miners rally in state park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a big time rally on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Tannehill State Park in McCalla, the site where a very large crowd of miners on strike demanded a pay raise and better working conditions a year after they walked off the job.

The miners came from all over the country in a caravan of buses, a show of unity.

More than one thousand rallied and made their voices heard to coal mine company Warrior Met. The miners came from places such as Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky. The miners went on strike a little more than one year ago on April 1, 2021. The issue? The company and the union couldn’t agree on a new labor contract.

“They’ve done a good job out at the mine. They’ve sacrificed, give back in discussions in previous contracts and they deserve to be brought up where they should be now. No, I don’t think this is a waste of time at all. This will wake some people up, get more support behind us...got to do something to know what the workers went through and what they’re going through,” said Union 1791 president Joe Hamilton.

We reached out to Warrior Met in Brookwood and company leaders said they had ‘no comment. '

