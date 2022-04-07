LawCall
Rising Star: Faith Poellnitz

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Faith Poellnitz!

Faith is a senior at P.D. Jackson Olin High School with a 3.77 GPA. She is a member of Key Club, National Honor Society, the softball team, and Head Varsity Cheerleader. In addition, she gives back to her community as a youth cheer coach. She is always ready to help others, and hopes to become a registered nurse.

Faith, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

