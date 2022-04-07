Rain not slowing down any ALDOT construction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve probably noticed several road projects going on across our state, but with all of the recent rain, are state transportation officials having to “pump the brakes” on some of these projects?

At the moment, the rain hasn’t severely delayed any of ALDOT’s projects. Area Operations Engineer Dee McDaniel says while the weather is capable of causing issues, things are moving along on schedule.

He said while often times projects will be “wintered” or shut down until spring due to rainfall and cold temperatures, the severe weather has not been a significant issue for their major projects.

He stresses projects that require Earth work are the projects that are most vulnerable to delays due to rain, and that includes two of the most high profile projects ALDOT is working to tackle.

“The city walk at times gets affected somewhat by weather depending on what they’re doing. On our Red Mountain Expressway work we are doing along 280 on the median. Tearing out that existing concrete island and guard rail. Obviously that can be delayed somewhat by rain but again for the most part It’s not a significant delay,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel tells me that many of these projects actually have rain days built into the bids, just because contractors know how difficult Alabama weather can be and they don’t want the rain to cost them extra cash.

