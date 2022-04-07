LawCall
Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama

L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper
L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper(Panama City Beach Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men from Alabama are facing charges in connection with the “unrest and criminal behavior” Panama City Beach Police dealt with the weekend of March 26th.

Police say Demarion Cooper, 20, of Troy, Alabama, and Rashad Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka, Alabama, were arrested Thursday at their homes on warrants for inciting or encouraging a riot.

About two weeks ago, there were several incidents of disorder and violence in Panama City Beach, ending with a shooting. Law enforcement says these two men played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create disorder prone to violence.

Police say there are several investigations into the criminal activity from that weekend that are still ongoing. They say additional charges and arrests for several people should be expected.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

