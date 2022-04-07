Officiating clinic for USFL underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just a little more than a week out from the kickoff of the USFL in Birmingham.

The Stallions versus the Generals game is happening at Protective Stadium on April 16!

With a new league comes new rules. Head of Officiating, Mike Pereira, is putting on an officiating clinic this week in downtown Birmingham, making sure these officials from the power five conferences are ready for kickoff. They’ll officiate USFL scrimmages happening Thursday across the Magic City.

“These are like the players they are trying to take that final step into the NFL,” Pereira said. “This is the perfect stepping stone for them. The NFL is involved in the educational process with us, and we’ve had countless zoom calls with NFL supervisors and coaches.”

Pereira said this is a diverse group of officials made up of 16 minorities and four women among the group of 35.

The first game between the Stallions and Generals will air on WBRC FOX6 News. For tickets, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.