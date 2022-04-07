Negro Southern League Museum presents Jackie Robinson Street Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Negro Southern League Museum is holding a FREE event this weekend to celebrate Jackie Robinson and other former Negro League Players.

The 2022 Jackie Robinson Street Festival takes place this Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m at the museum.

There will be performances, fitness activities, food trucks, vendors, and children’s activities.

Former players will be in attendance to sign autographs and share memories.

