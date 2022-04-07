LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Negro Southern League Museum presents Jackie Robinson Street Festival

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Negro Southern League Museum is holding a FREE event this weekend to celebrate Jackie Robinson and other former Negro League Players.

The 2022 Jackie Robinson Street Festival takes place this Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m at the museum.

There will be performances, fitness activities, food trucks, vendors, and children’s activities.

Former players will be in attendance to sign autographs and share memories.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat
FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Police conducting death investigation in East Birmingham
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says

Latest News

Jackie Robinson Street Festival
Jackie Robinson Street Festival
Jasper Wagner is suspected in several bank robberies in Alabama and Mississippi.
Bank robbery suspect captured in Leeds
Morning News Brief
Morning News Brief
Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains, community wants to know why