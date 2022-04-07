LawCall
McFarland Mall comes down; developers look for future possibilities

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - What used to be McFarland Mall in Tuscaloosa is no more. Demolition crews have spent the last few days tearing down much of the mall, one that became a staple in the Tuscaloosa community for decades.

McFarland Mall was THE place to shop and hang out starting in 1968, but that those days are long gone. Developer Stan Pate purchased the property back in 2008 and said it’s time to re-think what ‘could be’ for the site. McFarland Mall sat on about 40 acres off McFarland and Skyland Boulevards. Some of those ideas range from a new retail section of town to a sportsplex.

“Well, I think of times you have to listen to the community… I think the community would want to see a sportsplex somewhere if not on that side we need it somewhere in the community,” said Pate.

With many years of experience, Pate says such a development will take time and anticipates it’ll be at least a year before anything develops here.

