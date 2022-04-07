LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Student brawl ends in stabbing

Sources tell New4 the teens were fighting over a traditional American favorite.
Peanut butter sandwich.
Peanut butter sandwich.(WSAW)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update - the teen responsible for the stabbing has been charged with assault.

An altercation between two Dothan Preparatory Academy students escalated into violence, when one stabbed the other.

“They were apparently involved in a hallway argument,” Dothan City Schools spokesperson, Meagan Dorsey, told News4.

Some who witnessed the incident claim the two students fought over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The attacker is accused of using a hair pick to stab another student.

Sources tell News4, one student needed stitches. Charges are anticipated against the other student.

Dorsey described injuries as minor and said the matter has been referred to Dothan police.

Since those involved are juveniles, limited information will be released.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story sourced school officials on the location of the altercation being in the lunchroom. The fight actually happened in a school hallway.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat
FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains employed, community wants to know why
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Police conducting homicide investigation in East Birmingham

Latest News

Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say four people have been arrested on multiple...
Four arrested in Leeds on theft, drug charges
Source: WBRC video
Calera PD help make Easter eggs for blind children
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Alabama lawmakers approve transgender bathroom bill
Source: WBRC video
McFarland Mall demolished, what's next?