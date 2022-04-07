Longtime Vestavia Hills police officer passes away

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced that Officer Darryl Fortner passed away on April 6, 2022.

The Department said Officer Fortner retired from the Birmingham Police Department in 2014, and worked for the Vestavia Hills Patrol Division and the CSI unit.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Fortner’s family, and the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

