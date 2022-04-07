LawCall
Longtime Vestavia Hills police officer passes away

Officer Darryl Fortner passes away
Officer Darryl Fortner passes away(Vestavia Hills Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced that Officer Darryl Fortner passed away on April 6, 2022.

The Department said Officer Fortner retired from the Birmingham Police Department in 2014, and worked for the Vestavia Hills Patrol Division and the CSI unit.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Fortner’s family, and the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

