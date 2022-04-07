Four arrested in Leeds on theft, drug charges

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say four people have been arrested on multiple charges including theft and drug possession.

Authorities say officers responded to a vandalism call on Courson Court on April 4, 2022, and began investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen. There, officers went to the 5700 block of the Oaks of St. Clair Circle, and found thousands of dollars in stolen property, as well as financial documents.

Police arrested 28-year-old Zackery Smith, 31-year-old Michael Spidle, 31-year-old Joshua Bersanti, and 27-year-old Emily Atkins on multiple charges, including burglary, theft from vehicles, drug paraphernalia, and identity theft.

Authorities are asking anyone who may had had property stolen in a theft to call the Leeds Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.