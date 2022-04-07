LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Former UA VP of Student Life’s solicitation charges dismissed

Myron Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human...
Myron Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force in February.(University of Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Solicitation charges against former University of Alabama Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope have been dismissed.

Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force in February. He later resigned after his arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat
FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains employed, community wants to know why
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Police conducting homicide investigation in East Birmingham

Latest News

Louisiana High School Officials Association
LHSAA allows student-athletes to receive NIL benefits
Officer Darryl Fortner passes away
Longtime Vestavia Hills police officer passes away
L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper
Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System logo
Alabama to undergo overhaul of statewide driver’s license system