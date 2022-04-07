Domestic violence also an issue outside of spousal relationships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Desmond Burt, Sr. is now being charged in the death of his 3-year-old son and 62-year-old mother.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says domestic cases are among the most difficult for law enforcement to handle, but what do you do if you find yourself in one?

While the Burt family is mourning, many are reminded of the dangers of unchecked domestic violence. Cleo Callahan is the Senior Director of Domestic Violence at the YWCA and she stresses more are struggling than we realize.

“These situations are real, and people are living in situations where they are not safe. They are experiencing domestic violence,” said Callahan.

Callahan says the number of calls they have taken since the pandemic began has only increased, and law enforcement is often the entity that deals with the worst situations.

“For something to happen in your community where this is normally peace and quiet and you want to feel safe in your home and then something like this occurs. It is very startling and unsettling, so it is very difficult for them, it is very difficult for the family. They have lost two family members and another has now been charged in their murders. And for our investigators and our officers, it is very difficult to cope because those are lasting impressions that you can’t get out of your mind,” said Chief Thurmond.

While these gruesome deaths are hard reminders, Callahan hopes it opens the community’s eyes and that if you have any concerns, you contact the YWCA or local law enforcement.

“It is definitely very hard to see and hear, but what it does is empower me more to understand how important our work is. We have to continue to encourage people that if you believe that you are not safe and even if you don’t understand that this thing that is happening to me, and it doesn’t feel good there is a name for it and there is hope for you.”

The YWCA hotline is 205-322-4878 and Callahan stresses the hotline is not just for victims, and urges if you have any questions or concerns to call.

“Some of the warning signs if you are in a relationship where someone is constantly keeping up with your whereabouts, isolating you from your family, not allowing you to go to work, drive to work, use your car, not allowing you to use your own money. There are a lot of things that are comprised under the umbrella of domestic violence.”

