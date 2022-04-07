Cullman Co. School system holding job fair Friday, April 8

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County School System will hold a district-wide career fair Friday morning on the campus of Good Hope High School.

If you’re looking for a job in the education field you can stop by from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You are encouraged to bring your resume.

Cullman Co. Schools will hold their first ever career fair April 8. (Cullman Co. Schools)

Representatives from all 29 schools in the system will be at the fair.

