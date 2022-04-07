Community cleans up man’s storm damage after wife taken off life support

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region is rallying behind a Wetumpka man whose property was severely damaged by Tuesday’s storms.

A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn’s home the same day his wife was taken off life support at a hospital in Birmingham.

The retired veteran’s wife, Glenda, fell down the stairs and broke her neck two weeks ago, severing her spinal cord. Eventually, doctors told him there was nothing else they could do for his wife, and the decision was made to take her off life support Tuesday.

Senn said his wife has not yet passed away but will spend her remaining days off life support at a care facility.

“They are going to put her in a room until she passes away,” Frank Senn said. “They are going to keep her comfortable.”

Less than 24 hours after Senn’s property was hit by severe weather, there was an outpouring of support for him and his family.

“There were vehicles lined up with folks coming to help,” said Frank’s elder son, Jon Senn.

“The love and outpouring of support that’s come out to help my father and our ranch farm has been amazing,” Jon Senn went on to say.

AMAZING UPDATE: These images were sent to me by Jon Senn (the eldest son of Frank Senn.) Frank Senn's wife was taken... Posted by Ashley Bowerman WSFA on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

A number of churches, locals and tree removal companies reached out to the Senns. Mike’s Tree Service in Elmore County spent the better part of Wednesday cutting apart and hauling away trees. They plan to spend several more days on the property off Whitman Field Road to complete the job.

“We came out, cut down probably six or seven trees so far. Going to come back tomorrow. Still got about probably two days worth of work,” said David Stafford with Mike’s Tree Service. “We all pray that everything works out.”

“I tried to feed them earlier and they said they didn’t come out here for food, they didn’t come for drink, they didn’t come for money. They come to help a neighbor,” Jon Senn said.

Frank Senn was not able to be at his home the day after the storm. He was in Birmingham, spending every last minute he can with his wife.

“He was going to come down here and look, but he had to get up there with my mama,” Jon Senn said.

Clearing up the debris helped uncover memories of Glenda. Jon Senn found a rocking chair of his mother’s from when she was a child.

“I climbed up there and I got my mama’s rocking chair,” Jon Senn said pointing to their barn. “I ain’t about to lose that.”

Glenda and Frank Senn have been married over 40 years. (Source: WSFA)

The pieces left behind are memories the family said they will hold even closer to their hearts now.

Frank Senn is a retired veteran. He and his wife have been married for over 40 years.

If you would like to help the family, they can be reached at Senn.JonTDC@gmail.com.

If you would like to help Frank Senn financially you can send money to his Cash App account $rangerfarms. That money, he says, will go to support other veterans in the area who need help.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.