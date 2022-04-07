LawCall
Clearing skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s

FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
By Mickey Ferguson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Thursday morning, April the 7th, with skies slowly clearing.  The storms from yesterday have now moved into the Carolinas and into Florida.  So, we are in the clear for now with the Spring storms.

Our temps are staring out above average this morning.  Thermometers are showing low to mid 50s for most of us, with a few areas in the upper 40s into northwest Alabama.  Average lows for this time of the year for the B’ham area are 50-degrees.

Our AccuTrack Radar and Satellite imagery are showing a few clouds out there this morning, but no rain.

Taking a look at The Next 24 we see highs in the mid to upper 60s early this afternoon, with temps dropping during the day.  We are expecting a blustery day, with winds coming at us out of the west around 15-20 miles per hour.

I am seeing a little bit of precipitation that could arrive late tonight and into early Friday morning.

Lows are expected to bottom out tonight into the mid 40s.

A high of 57 is forecast to arrive early tomorrow, with temps falling during the day on Friday.

Early Saturday and Sunday mornings we could see temps dropping into the 30s, with patchy frost possible.  You may want to bring your potted plants inside or cover your new budding plants outside to protect them from potential frost.

Our extended 7-day forecast shows that chance of frost for the morning hours this weekend…then increasing clouds along with warming temps going into our new workweek.

The next best chance of rain on the horizon comes next Tuesday into Wednesday.  Beyond the 7-day we could see storms return by Thursday of next week.

I hope you have a nice Thursday (or Friday Eve as we call it around here).

