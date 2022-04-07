LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Calera PD help make Easter eggs for blind children

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement officers are helping children this Easter.

Calera Police, along with ATF agents and ALEA bomb technicians, assembled special Easter eggs for blind children.

The eggs beep so blind children can find them in an Easter egg hunt.

“When you see some of these kids, especially at the Helen Keller school, those kids have multiple challenges. They really enjoy this. And typically after I do the Easter egg hunt at the Helen Keller School, I get hugs for so long, I’m there for a couple more hours and those kids don’t want me to leave. It’s a wonderful thing to see them have so much fun. But also for these to be learning tools,” said Calera Police Chief David Hyche.

The beeping eggs are expensive, but they’re designed to be used over and over again.

They will be given to parents and schools across the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat
FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
FIRST ALERT: Turning cool & breezy for the end of the work week
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains employed, community wants to know why
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Police conducting homicide investigation in East Birmingham

Latest News

Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say four people have been arrested on multiple...
Four arrested in Leeds on theft, drug charges
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Alabama lawmakers approve transgender bathroom bill
Peanut butter sandwich.
Student brawl ends in stabbing
Source: WBRC video
The Good Stuff: April 7