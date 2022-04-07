Calera PD help make Easter eggs for blind children

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement officers are helping children this Easter.

Calera Police, along with ATF agents and ALEA bomb technicians, assembled special Easter eggs for blind children.

The eggs beep so blind children can find them in an Easter egg hunt.

“When you see some of these kids, especially at the Helen Keller school, those kids have multiple challenges. They really enjoy this. And typically after I do the Easter egg hunt at the Helen Keller School, I get hugs for so long, I’m there for a couple more hours and those kids don’t want me to leave. It’s a wonderful thing to see them have so much fun. But also for these to be learning tools,” said Calera Police Chief David Hyche.

The beeping eggs are expensive, but they’re designed to be used over and over again.

They will be given to parents and schools across the U.S.

