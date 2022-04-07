Birmingham community residents say bulk trash not being picked up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Piles of trash line the roads of one Birmingham community and some residents are fed up. Though bulk trash is scheduled to be picked up about once a month, Roebuck Springs residents say that’s not happening.

Along every street in the area Wednesday, WBRC saw branches, leaves, and trash bags. Some residents said they couldn’t remember the last time brush was picked up. Others say it happens way too inconsistently.

“At one time, they would just pick it up quite frequently, but lately they haven’t been doing it,” said South Roebuck resident Henry Williams. “I don’t know why.”

His household is just one of the many with bulk trash on the curb.

“Whenever I’m working around the house, I’ll put some stuff out there,” he added. “Pick up brush and put it out there. I’ve got some stuff to put out there now. I don’t want to put too much stuff out there because people run over it in the car.”

Williams says his pile has been out for over a month.

Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams represents District Two, including the Roebuck community. He says the bulk trash trucks run every three or four weeks, depending on the route.

“One thing that is very frustrating for neighbors and residents all throughout the city of Birmingham is when we have bulk trash pickup days, and then residents put their bulk trash out the very next day after their pickup day which means that trash sits there for a full month,” said the councilman.

Even so, residents in Roebuck tell WBRC the problem lies with the public works department running behind.

“What will typically happen if the route is off schedule, city employees will then work overtime on the following weekend to catch up to get the routes back on schedule for the following week,” said Hunter Williams.

Even though the bulk trash in Roebuck was scheduled to be picked up nearly a week ago, on April 1, it hasn’t.

“I’m trying to be patient with them,” said Henry Williams. “I’d just like this trash to be picked up. It makes the neighborhood look better when it’s picked up.”

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to the city of Birmingham to hear from the public works department on the back-up. We were told Wednesday that the request is still active and they are looking into it.

