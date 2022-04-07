LawCall
Bank robbery suspect captured in Leeds

Jasper Wagner is suspected in several bank robberies in Alabama and Mississippi.
Jasper Wagner is suspected in several bank robberies in Alabama and Mississippi.(Leeds Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A man wanted in connection with several bank robberies in Mississippi and Alabama has been captured.

Leeds Police say Jasper Michael Wagner, 56, of Tupelo was arrested April 6 at the Days Inn Motel in the 1800 block Ashville Road in Leeds.

Officers found Wagner’s vehicle at the motel and were able to determine which room he was in.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Moody Police Department all played a role in capturing Wagner.

Anyone with further information can contact the Leeds Police Department at (205)699-2581.

