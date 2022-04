Ingredients:

4 oz Feta cheese

3-4 slivers of Sun Dried Tomatoes

3 cloves of roasted garlic

1 Tbl spoon of Olive Oil

Pinch of fresh chopped oregano and basil

Melba toast for dipping

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.