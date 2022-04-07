ALDOT to motorists: Respect the Zones

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Work Zone Awareness Week begins Monday, April 11, 2022, a designation declared by the Alabama Department of Transportation for good reasons.

It was less than a year ago when ALDOT employee Brandon Barber died while working in a construction zone in Chilton County. Barber was married and only 33 years old. This is the very thing ALDOT never wants to see again. Brandon Barber was by far not the only highway construction worker killed across the country in recent years. A few more died in tragic circumstances as well, and it’s one John McWilliams never wants to deal with again.

“Unfortunately what you had there was a loss of life,” said McWilliams, spokesman for the west Alabama ALDOT district.

ALDOT says it goes to extreme lengths to make sure construction zones are obvious with signs, barricades and cones. Even construction zone workers undergo training to protect themselves.

“We have training on how to set up traffic control, what types of vest you should be wearing,” said McWilliams.

The latest stats show there were more than 23,00 work zone crashes across the state in 2021, with 17 fatalities and 420 crashes with injuries.

“You want to treat that work zone as if a family member is out there working. We’ve found the leading cause of crashes in work zones is due to speeding and behind that following too closely,” he said.

The driving force behind the construction zone awareness week next week is to reach zero deaths.

The driver allegedly involved in the death of Brandon Barber reportedly was fiddling with his radio. In short, distracted driving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.