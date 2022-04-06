Work Zone Awareness Week in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is recognizing Work Zone Awareness Week in effort to get Alabama drivers to slow down and avoid distractions when driving in work zones. This year, April 11-15 is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

In 2021, there were 2,349 work zone crashes in Alabama, resulting in 17 deaths and 420 crashes with injuries, according to a report from ALDOT. These numbers have been decreasing in recent years, and 2021 has the lowest number of statewide work zone crashes since 2013.

“These recent numbers show that work zone safety is improving,” said Allison Green, ALDOT Drive Safe Alabama coordinator. “But there is more work that needs to be done, because each injury and fatality represents lives that were forever changed.”

Green says that the best way to keep everyone safe is to obey speed limits and pay attention.

According to ALDOT, national statistics show four out of five deaths in work zone related crashes are motorists. A majority of the crashes are rear-end collisions, caused by distracted driving and speeding.

Penalties for work zone violations have changed in Alabama. In 2021, Alabama Legislature doubled the fine for any traffic violations made in work zones where workers are present. That fine is now $250.

ALDOT offers these tips for driving safely in work zones:

Drive alert. Don’t drive distracted by texting, eating or other activities that take your hands off the wheel. Look for highway workers, reduced speed limits and narrow driving lanes.

Slow down. Don’t drive beyond the posted speed limit through the work zone. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Don’t tailgate. Watch for large trucks. Maintain a safe distance on all sides of your vehicle, so that you don’t clip a nearby vehicle and cause that vehicle to also crash into the work zone.

Visit the National Work Zone Awareness Week website for more information. Join the conversation online by using #NWZAW or #DriveSafeAL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.