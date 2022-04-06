Squadron coach excited about future of team in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Squadron fall short in their first ever G-League Playoff game.

The Texas Legends move on with the 115-100 win.

All night until the buzzer, the Squadron faithful showed up and showed out for the “Red Out” game.

Coach Ryan Pannone and the team were very disappointed they couldn’t extend the first season in Birmingham, but one thing Pannone said he noticed was how the fans stayed after the game just to cheer and tell the Squadron they’re proud of them after the loss.

Pannone said post game he’s coached 18 years, and has never had as much fun as he did this year with this team in the Magic City.

He said the support for a first-year team has been incredible, but more than that he’s loved making Birmingham his home.

“Been an amazing place for my kids and my wife to be,” Pannone said. “Often times, year 18, I’ve moved 12 straight years to a new state or country, my wife has sacrificed a lot for my career, to be in a city that’s great for kids, great for family off the court has been amazing.”

Jared Harper ended the season with a 28-point game, John Petty had 12.

Next up, some players will go overseas to play, others to the NBA.

But when the G-League action returns, Pannone said bring a friend and pack Legacy Arena.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.