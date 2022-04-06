LawCall
Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat

(PxHere)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some schools have announced closures, and modified schedules ahead of this afternoon’s (April 6) threat of severe weather.

We will update the following list as information becomes available.

Bessemer City Schools:

  • 1:30 p.m. dismissal for all elementary schools and Bessemer City Middle School.
  • 2 p.m. dismissal for Bessemer City High School.

Birmingham City Schools:

  • 1 p.m. dismissal for elementary, middle and K-8 schools
  • 1:30 p.m. dismissal for high schools. All afternoon activities are cancelled.

Chilton County Schools:

  • Closing early at 12 p.m.

Cullman City Schools:

  • Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. All afternoon activities are cancelled.

Cullman County Schools:

  • Early dismissal at 12 p.m.

Fairfield City Schools:

  • 1 p.m. dismissal for elementary schools. All after school activities are cancelled.
  • 1:30 p.m. dismissal for high schools. All after school activities are cancelled.

Jefferson County Schools:

  • Early dismissal at 1 p.m. All afternoon activities and after-school care are cancelled.

Sylacauga City Schools:

  • Schools will dismiss at noon. All afternoon activities are cancelled.

Talladega City Schools:

  • Closing early at 12 p.m. All after school activities are cancelled.

Talladega County Schools:

  • Closing early at 12 p.m.

Wallace State Community College:

  • Closing early at 12 p.m.

