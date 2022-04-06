LawCall
Person grazed in shooting in North Birmingham

Shooting on 33rd Place
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 3000 block of 33rd Place North.

Authorities say the victim was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, for a graze wound.

So far, no arrests have been made.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

