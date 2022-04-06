Person grazed in shooting in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 3000 block of 33rd Place North.

Authorities say the victim was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, for a graze wound.

So far, no arrests have been made.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.