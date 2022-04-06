LawCall
Roofing companies slowed by significant rainfall

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All the rain now starting to negatively impact many businesses bottom line, perhaps one of the most surprising ones are roofers.

Many at home are probably shocked to hear that, the expectation is with severe weather and heavy rain, the roofing business would be booming.

While true, it has also led to a good bit of backup. Crews at Hinkle Roofing have been unable to tackle projects due to all the rainfall.

Usually crews are able to complete twenty different jobs or repairs a week. However, due to the rainfall slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, they only expect to complete ten.

Marketing Coordinator Jace Buttram says heavy rain can often decrease productivity by 50%. Still, he stresses this is nothing new, he says it’s a balancing act of sorts.

“It’s a good thing and a bad thing because obviously we need this weather events. That is when a lot of people realize they have roofing issues or leaks, but at the same time, it does make out job harder because we can’t get out to as many jobs and because of the safety conditions that we experience on the roof,” said Buttram.

