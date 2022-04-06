Public Health Emergency set to expire April 15th: How will this impact Alabamians?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A declaration for the COVID Public Health Emergency will expire on April 15 and Jefferson County’s Health Officer is concerned about how this will impact the uninsured.

The PHE declaration allows you to take certain actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include waivers of certain Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and HIPAA privacy rule requirements.

The length of the PHE, and the continuous coverage requirement, has been essential in helping provide health care coverage to vulnerable populations during the economic downturn.

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said one of the biggest concerns he has about the PHE expiring next week is that we won’t have the federal dollars to provide COVID testing, treatment, and vaccinations to people regardless of their insurance status or income.

He said the relief provided by the PHE has been helpful for many Alabamians.

“I think it’s actually a lesson to all of us for the larger health care system that we would all be better off if everybody had access to healthcare, if we had universal healthcare coverage regardless of people’s insurance. You know, it’s just ridiculous that we as an advanced country have such disparities in terms of access to decent healthcare. So, I think we showed during the pandemic that it really can make a difference,” Dr. Wilson said.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the PHE eight times since January 2020, with the most recent renewal in January of this year.

