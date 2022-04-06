Multi-car crash causing delays on I-59 in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA CO. Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shutdown two lanes on I-59 northbound near mile marker 96 this morning.

According to officials, the crash occurred around around 2 a.m.

Motorist are encouraged to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

