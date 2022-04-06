LawCall
Multi-car crash causing delays on I-59 in Tuscaloosa Co.

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO. Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shutdown two lanes on I-59 northbound near mile marker 96 this morning.

According to officials, the crash occurred around around 2 a.m.

Motorist are encouraged to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

