LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact 6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Lawmakers approve delay of reading promotion requirement

Alabama lawmakers have voted to postpone a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t...
Alabama lawmakers have voted to postpone a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have voted to postpone a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 85-8 for legislation to delay the requirement until the 2023-2024 school year.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Many lawmakers expressed concern about putting the requirement on students after the pandemic interrupted classrooms for two years.

To move on to fourth grade, students would have to make above a “cut score” on standardized testing or demonstrate mastery of reading standards through a reading portfolio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm coverage.
FIRST ALERT: Isolated to scattered strong or severe storms possible Wednesday
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Birmingham police are still investigating a double murder involving a grandmother and her...
Neighbors in shock following double homicide in Hillman Garden community of Birmingham
18 wheeler wreck in Irondale
2 men killed in one of 2 wrecks on I-20 EB
McAdory Fire Chief Passes Away
McAdory Fire Chief Jeff Wyatt passes away

Latest News

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
You probably won't hear prayers over loudspeakers during high school football games this Fall...
FFRF: Some Jefferson County Schools ending prayer over PA system at high school football games
Despite never finding Keisha Sykes body, her ex-husband Brandon Sykes has been sentenced to die...
West AL man sentenced to death even though ex-wife’s body hasn’t been found
Multi-car crash causing delays on I-59 in Tuscaloosa Co.
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using...
Lawmakers advance transgender bathroom bill