Lawmakers advance transgender bathroom bill

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using...
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their current gender identity.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their current gender identity.

The Senate Governmental Affairs approved the House-passed bill.

The legislation now moves to the full Alabama Senate where it could get final approval in the final three days of the legislative session.

Republican supporters said the bill s about safety. But opponents said the measure targets vulnerable trans youth to score political points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

