Lauderdale County man broke rib of ambulance worker

Matthew Markley is being charged with assault for breaking a rib of an ambulance worker
Matthew Markley is being charged with assault for breaking a rib of an ambulance worker(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is being charged with assault for a March 12 incident in which he broke an ambulance worker’s rib.

According to court documents, the Shoals Ambulance Service was transporting Matthew Markley when he became disorderly and started hitting a Shoals Ambulance Service employee. The ambulance pulled over and after police arrived, Markley stopped being combative and the ambulance continued to the hospital.

The court documents show that on March 21, the ambulance worker was still in pain and her supervisor sent her for treatment, where she learned of a broken rib.

