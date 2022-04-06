Lane reopens on 280 WB following wreck in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

One lane is closed on 280 Westbound due to a wreck in Shelby County.

Around 10:03 a.m. on April 6, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 westbound near mile marker 10.

ALEA says the right lane will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through this area.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

