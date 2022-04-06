LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact 6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Jefferson County Health Officer reveals sobering statistics during annual Public Health Address

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of National Public Health Week, UAB and the Jefferson County Department of Health teamed up to host the Annual Public Health Address.

The county health officer spoke about health issues and initiatives in Jefferson County.

The first week in April is reserved for the Annual Public Health Address, the meeting held in-person and virtually for the first time in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county health officer spoke about 30 minutes on the state of health in Jefferson County, speaking only briefly about COVID-19 while focusing more on overdose deaths and violence.

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson spent the first few minutes of his speech reflecting on the stress, loss, and pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the future of COVID is unknown, but several other health issues have come into sharper focus in Jefferson County, including an uptick overdose deaths.

“There are a number of reasons for this, some of it is the stress of the pandemic itself, people having difficulty staying connected with their recovery community. Some of it has to do with the way the drug trafficking works across our borders and more fentanyl coming across our borders,” Dr. Wilson explained.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Report, more than 400 people died from overdose deaths in 2021, up from 302 in 2020.

316 of those deaths involved fentanyl.

There’s also been an increase in homicides.

“Homicide is the number one cause of death for black males aged 15 to 44 in Jefferson County, but the deaths are just the tip of the iceberg for the far-reaching negative impacts on families and communities,” Dr. Wilson explained.

Dr. Wilson said therein lies an opportunity.

“JCDH contracted with another with another national organization called the health alliance for violence intervention, or HAVI, to help explore feasibility of establishing a new HVIP, a Hospital-Based Violence Intervention program in Jefferson County. We have determined, with the help of this organization that it is indeed feasible and so, we’re now contracting with them to go forward to provide technical assistance and training for a new program,” Dr. Wilson said.

He added that there are about 40 other Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs across the country.

There’s no word on a start date just yet, but he hopes that program can start in the next three to four months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Coroner confirmed 15-year-old Johnson Noble died from injuries in an electric...
Calera High School student dies following electric scooter accident
62-year-old woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home
The body of a missing Florida mom was found this weekend in St. Clair County. WBRC Fox 6 spoke...
Springville residents shocked about Florida woman’s body found in barn
Tuesday 9 a.m.
FIRST ALERT: An active start to Tuesday is likely
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody

Latest News

A declaration for the COVID Public Health Emergency will expire April 15th and Jefferson...
Public Health Emergency set to expire April 15th: How will this impact Alabamians?
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors
2022 Annual Public Health Address in Jefferson Co.
UAB Eye Care providing free exams and glasses for some previous inmates