Jefferson County Health Officer reveals sobering statistics during annual Public Health Address

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of National Public Health Week, UAB and the Jefferson County Department of Health teamed up to host the Annual Public Health Address.

The county health officer spoke about health issues and initiatives in Jefferson County.

The first week in April is reserved for the Annual Public Health Address, the meeting held in-person and virtually for the first time in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county health officer spoke about 30 minutes on the state of health in Jefferson County, speaking only briefly about COVID-19 while focusing more on overdose deaths and violence.

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson spent the first few minutes of his speech reflecting on the stress, loss, and pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the future of COVID is unknown, but several other health issues have come into sharper focus in Jefferson County, including an uptick overdose deaths.

“There are a number of reasons for this, some of it is the stress of the pandemic itself, people having difficulty staying connected with their recovery community. Some of it has to do with the way the drug trafficking works across our borders and more fentanyl coming across our borders,” Dr. Wilson explained.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Report, more than 400 people died from overdose deaths in 2021, up from 302 in 2020.

316 of those deaths involved fentanyl.

There’s also been an increase in homicides.

“Homicide is the number one cause of death for black males aged 15 to 44 in Jefferson County, but the deaths are just the tip of the iceberg for the far-reaching negative impacts on families and communities,” Dr. Wilson explained.

Dr. Wilson said therein lies an opportunity.

“JCDH contracted with another with another national organization called the health alliance for violence intervention, or HAVI, to help explore feasibility of establishing a new HVIP, a Hospital-Based Violence Intervention program in Jefferson County. We have determined, with the help of this organization that it is indeed feasible and so, we’re now contracting with them to go forward to provide technical assistance and training for a new program,” Dr. Wilson said.

He added that there are about 40 other Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs across the country.

There’s no word on a start date just yet, but he hopes that program can start in the next three to four months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.