LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Jefferson County Coroner’s annual report shows increase in deaths

Jefferson County Coroner releases annual report for 2021
Jefferson County Coroner releases annual report for 2021(Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2021 annual report from the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office shows deaths in the county from 2020 to 2021.

The report shows that there was a 4.9% increase in deaths overall in Jefferson County in 2021. The report also shows there was an 18.5% increase in deaths by accident, and a 15.5% increase in deaths by homicide.

The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office says 47% of the deaths they investigated were accidental deaths. Of those accidental deaths. 69% were caused by drugs, while 20.8% were caused by motor vehicles.

The report shows 17.6% of deaths investigated by the Jefferson County Coroner were homicides, with 92.1% of those homicides due to firearms.

Infant/juvenile deaths saw a 19.6% decrease in 2021, with death due to firearms accounting for 56%of juvenile deaths.

You can read the full report below.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat
Storm coverage.
FIRST ALERT: Isolated to scattered strong or severe storms possible Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms across central AL
FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms across central AL
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
18 wheeler wreck in Irondale
2 men killed in one of 2 wrecks on I-20 EB

Latest News

Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought
Work Zone Awareness Week in Alabama
Flooding off Chelsea Road in Shelby Co.
Flooding off Chelsea Road in Shelby Co.
New Numeracy Act
New Numeracy Act