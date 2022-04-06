Jefferson County Coroner’s annual report shows increase in deaths

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2021 annual report from the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office shows deaths in the county from 2020 to 2021.

The report shows that there was a 4.9% increase in deaths overall in Jefferson County in 2021. The report also shows there was an 18.5% increase in deaths by accident, and a 15.5% increase in deaths by homicide.

The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office says 47% of the deaths they investigated were accidental deaths. Of those accidental deaths. 69% were caused by drugs, while 20.8% were caused by motor vehicles.

The report shows 17.6% of deaths investigated by the Jefferson County Coroner were homicides, with 92.1% of those homicides due to firearms.

Infant/juvenile deaths saw a 19.6% decrease in 2021, with death due to firearms accounting for 56%of juvenile deaths.

You can read the full report below.

