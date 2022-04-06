Hale County learns to endure active storm season

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s becoming a regular thing for Hale County and particularly for those living in Moundville; one storm after another, causing some to wonder what’s going on here.

Hale County continues to get that ‘unwanted visitor’ starting with the February 3rd tornado, and since that time many parts of the county have either gotten drenched or ripped apart by strong winds.

Just a few days ago, Martha Jones saw her backyard storage shed get turned upside down and flipped over from a powerful storm off Highway 69 South in Moundville.

“I just thank God it didn’t hit my house as bad as it did,” said Jones.

Jones learned long ago nature will have its way and Tuesday morning’s weather threat was no exception.

“There is a time and season for everything and I just feel like this is the season Hale County is getting hit pretty hard,” she said.

Thankfully, Jones’ home sustained no additional damage after last week.

Further down the road off Highway 69, the frustrations drip away, another storm threat Tuesday morning with another round of potentially bad stuff on Wednesday.

“Well, you never know what to expect,” said Larry Johnson.

The tornado here two weeks ago rattled Larry Johnson’s wife to the point she is just now beginning to feel better.

“A little bit. And my wife is really nervous now. She wasn’t before we had this damage. But she gets upset when we have bad weather now,” he said.

Johnson’s property, meanwhile, is vastly improved, only piles of debris left to burn. Johnson can’t recall a more active spring storm season and yet he recognizes there is not one thing he can do about it.

“Whatever the good Lord deals, we gotta deal with,” Johnson said succinctly.

Hale County could certainly use a breather from the string of bad weather and more specifically Martha Jones and Larry Johnson.

“The only thing I know to do is remain prayerful,” said Jones.

With the storm system that came through Tuesday morning, there were no reports of any damage.

