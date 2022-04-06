BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties until 9 p.m.: Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Pickens, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop through the early evening ahead of a cold front moving into the state. Our main concern is any isolated storms holding a gusty wind and hail threat. The tornado risk is lower in comparison but not zero. Just make sure you are paying attention to the weather over the next several hours, and have your WBRC First Alert Weather App set to receive notifications.

Storms will clear from the northwest to the southeast as the cold front advances across Alabama. Thursday will shape up to be drier but cooler and on the breezy side with west winds gusting to up to 20-25 MPH. Fortunately, we will be greeted with more sunshine tomorrow as clouds clear out tonight, but highs will only top out in the low to mid 60s -- below average for April. Tomorrow night will feature a few passing clouds with temperatures falling to near 40 with still a breeze around out of the west.

FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms across central AL (WBRC)

Friday will feature the possibility of isolated showers across north Alabama has a disturbance passes by, bringing an increase in clouds and a low rain chance back to the forecast for the end of the work week. Most of us will stay on the dry side, but we have a First Alert for chilly and blustery conditions. Highs will struggle to get much warmer than the upper 50s under a partly sunny sky. So, if you have any Friday night plans, make sure to dress warmly! We will also likely see some frost and or a light freeze develop over the weekend mornings as temperatures plummet into the low to mid 30s. Make sure you cover up and protect any plants or crops before heading to bed Friday and Saturday night. The weekend for now looks dry with highs only in the 60s on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky but more abundant sunshine and 70s on Sunday. So, if you need to do any yard work or need to get out and breathe in some fresh (albeit pollenated air), Sunday will be the day to do it!

Next week looks to feature a more unsettled weather pattern with rain chances in the forecast each day. The pattern also looks to turn warmer after the weekend cold snap. Lows will bottom out in the 50s with highs back in the 70s. Isolated showers will be possible on Monday before more scattered shower coverage on Tuesday. NEXT Wednesday looks to feature another round of storms, but the severe threat does not look too impressive at this time. We’ll keep you posted!

