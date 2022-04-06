First Alert for strong storms possible this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our day today with a Dense Fog Advisory, set to expire at at 9am.

There is also some patchy drizzle out there, so you’ll probably have to use the wipers from time to time.

The Nation’s Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area in an Enhanced Risk of seeing severe storms (that’s a 3 on a scale of 1-5) and the remainder of us under a Slight Risk of seeing severe storms (that’s a 2 on that scale). With that said, I don’t believe the storms will be very widespread today and I’m not expecting much rainfall with this event. Look for isolated strong to severe storms pushing through our area this afternoon and into this evening.

Of course our First Alert weather team will cut-in to programming if necessary. But you can also monitor any and all developments on our free WBRC First Alert weather app.

Taking a look at today’s weather headlines, we see strong storms are possible for this afternoon…then we begin to dry out with cooler air tomorrow. (We could, however, see some showers in our northern counties tomorrow evening)…and, frost is possible for Saturday into Sunday mornings.

Our temps this morning are well above seasonal averages. We begin in the low to upper 60s, with typical lows close to 49 degrees.

AccuTrack radar shows the storms system that could affect us today still well off to our northwest this morning.

The Next 24 hours shows overcast skies today, with drizzle and fog still affecting us for our morning rush hour.

At noon time, our forecast models begin to show some isolated cells popping up in our area and lingering through about 10 pm. Just have multiple ways of receiving information in the event you lose power. Go ahead and get a full charge on your mobile devices and make sure you have fresh batteries in your NOAA weather radio.

Future Radar does show a few light showers possible for us for Thursday night…with some clouds lingering through Friday morning.

Our 7-Day Forecast shows that 50-percent chance of rain and storms for this afternoon and evening…cooler air tomorrow, with a chance of light rain late…mostly clear skies going into the weekend with a chance of patchy frost for Saturday and Sunday mornings…and a chance of rain on the horizon for Tuesday of next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.