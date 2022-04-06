LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact 6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

‘Call before you dig’: April is National Safe Digging Awareness Month

‘Call before you dig’: April is National Safe Digging Awareness Month
By Bethany Davis
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - April is Safe Digging Awareness Month, designed to remind people that several pipelines, wires, and cables are buried beneath and around their homes. It is also meant to promote the importance of knowing what’s buried before doing any outdoor projects.

Homeowners planning to do outdoor projects such as landscaping, installing a fence, or adding a deck to their home, are encouraged to call 811 first. Knowing where underground utility lines are buried before you start a project can protect you from the risk of serious bodily injury, service disruptions, and unnecessary repairs due to damaged gas, electric, communications, water, and sewer lines.

“We encourage homeowners and professional contractors to take precautions by calling 811 at least two days before digging. It is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area,” says Alabama Pubic Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh.

The service is free and required by law before any excavation can begin. Once a utility company is notified, the company will send a representative to your property to mark underground lines with paint and flags.

“811 is a valuable source to ensure safety and precaution before digging. The partnership with the Nextdoor app will only enhance awareness and the importance of dialing 811,” says Commissioner Chris “Chip” Beeker, Jr.

Alabama 811 is teaming up with the Nextdoor app to enhance damage prevention. Families will be able to use this form of communication to seek advice, exchange local recommendations, and share neighborhood information.

You can submit a “locate request” online instead of dialing 811 at this website.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm coverage.
FIRST ALERT: Isolated to scattered strong or severe storms possible Wednesday
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
18 wheeler wreck in Irondale
2 men killed in one of 2 wrecks on I-20 EB
Birmingham police are still investigating a double murder involving a grandmother and her...
Neighbors in shock following double homicide in Hillman Garden community of Birmingham
Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat

Latest News

The child was a passenger in the Polaris all-terrain vehicle when it left the road and flipped,...
7-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marshall Co.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) met with President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme...
Sen. Tuberville to vote ‘no’ on Supreme Court nominee
Sen. Tuberville delivers statement on Supreme Court confirmation hearing
Sen. Tuberville delivers statement on Supreme Court confirmation hearing
Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has a new four-legged employee with their K-9 Millie.
Etowah Co. adds therapy dog to the team