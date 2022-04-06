‘Call before you dig’: April is National Safe Digging Awareness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - April is Safe Digging Awareness Month, designed to remind people that several pipelines, wires, and cables are buried beneath and around their homes. It is also meant to promote the importance of knowing what’s buried before doing any outdoor projects.

Homeowners planning to do outdoor projects such as landscaping, installing a fence, or adding a deck to their home, are encouraged to call 811 first. Knowing where underground utility lines are buried before you start a project can protect you from the risk of serious bodily injury, service disruptions, and unnecessary repairs due to damaged gas, electric, communications, water, and sewer lines.

“We encourage homeowners and professional contractors to take precautions by calling 811 at least two days before digging. It is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area,” says Alabama Pubic Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh.

The service is free and required by law before any excavation can begin. Once a utility company is notified, the company will send a representative to your property to mark underground lines with paint and flags.

“811 is a valuable source to ensure safety and precaution before digging. The partnership with the Nextdoor app will only enhance awareness and the importance of dialing 811,” says Commissioner Chris “Chip” Beeker, Jr.

Alabama 811 is teaming up with the Nextdoor app to enhance damage prevention. Families will be able to use this form of communication to seek advice, exchange local recommendations, and share neighborhood information.

You can submit a “locate request” online instead of dialing 811 at this website.

