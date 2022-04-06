Calera teen missing since Tuesday morning
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager.
The family says 14-year-old Chase went missing around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calera Police at 205-668-3505.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.