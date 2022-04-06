LawCall
Calera teen missing since Tuesday morning

Chase's family says he has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Chase's family says he has been missing since Tuesday morning.(Calera PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

The family says 14-year-old Chase went missing around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calera Police at 205-668-3505.

Please contact the family or the Calera Police Department at 205-668-3505 if you have any information on this young man. Thank you.

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

