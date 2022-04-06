Calera teen missing since Tuesday morning

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

The family says 14-year-old Chase went missing around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calera Police at 205-668-3505.

Please contact the family or the Calera Police Department at 205-668-3505 if you have any information on this young man. Thank you. Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

