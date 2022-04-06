LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact 6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Biden nominates first woman to lead Coast Guard

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden has picked a woman to be the next leader of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant.

If she is confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and spent 36 years in the Coast Guard service. She is the No. 2 in charge right now.

Her nomination will be under consideration by the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, but she’s getting support from both sides of the aisle.

The current commandant is required to retire May 31.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm coverage.
FIRST ALERT: Isolated to scattered strong or severe storms possible Wednesday
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
18 wheeler wreck in Irondale
2 men killed in one of 2 wrecks on I-20 EB
Birmingham police are still investigating a double murder involving a grandmother and her...
Neighbors in shock following double homicide in Hillman Garden community of Birmingham
Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat

Latest News

LIVE: Biden gives remarks at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference
Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
Biden to speak to trade union national conference
53-year-old man killed in scooter accident in Tuscaloosa
Chase's family says he has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Calera teen missing since Tuesday morning