Another lawsuit filed against Brookside

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Another lawsuit has been filed against the town of Brookside as residents and victims come together in search of justice.

The non-profit Institute for Justice has filed a federal class action lawsuit challenging what they call the profit fueled activities of Brookside.

While reform efforts have been announced by the town, many feel not enough has been done to right the wrongs, and ensure aggressive policing for profit can’t happen elsewhere.

“Brookside itself continues to be enforcing criminal cases that were secured under now resigned Chief Jones’ tenure. The prosecuting attorney continues to be the same prosecuting attorney under Chief Jones’ tenure. The mayor continues to be there, the judge continues to be there, so there is a lot of work left to be done,” said Institute for Justice Attorney Sam Gedge.

It’s not the town and police force of Brookside that the Institute for Justice is looking to hold accountable.

“Included in our suit is Jett’s towing company, which was an active participant in and profited from Brookside’s abusive practices,” said Institute for Justice Attorney Jaba Tsitsuashvili.

Brandon Jones claims he was pulled over due to the color of his skin, and he shared his story at Tuesday’s press conference.

“I was pulled over on Cherry Avenue. I was pulled out of my car, arrested and I was placed in the back of the police vehicle without having my Miranda rights read. As I was being pulled out of the vehicle, the tow truck pulled up and they towed away my car,” said Jones.

He says he and his family then waited for a ride to come pick them up.

Chekeithia Grant had a similar experience. She says both her and her mother’s cars were towed by Jett’s towing, and that once she arrived at the station, things only got worse.

“He went on got me out the car, took me in the police station where I had to undress and be humiliated by being strip searched, my daughter as well, by Brookside police,” said Grant.

The Institute of Justice hopes the impact of this federal suit goes beyond Alabama.

“The bigger goal is to make sure there are no future Brooksides,” said attorney Sam Gedge.

I spoke with House Representative Juandalynn Givan to gain an update on the bills designed to tackle improper or aggressive policing and says there is hope for both. House Bill 282, which caps the city revenue for tickets and fines at ten percent is expected to move out of the house Tuesday, according to Representative Givan. She hopes House Bill 315 which focuses on police jurisdiction passes out of the senate prior to Friday.

